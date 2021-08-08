Seven booked for molesting boy

NOWSHERA: The police registered a case against seven persons accused of sexually molesting an 18-year-old boy in Tarkha area in the district.

The victim (K) told the police that he had gone outside his house when the accused grabbed him and took him to a deserted place, where they sexually assaulted him.

He said the accused took turns to molest him sexually.He said the accused also filmed the act on a cellphone. The boy said that the act took place a few days back and the accused had threatened him with dire consequences if he approached the police.

However, the video went viral on social media, prompting the victim to approach the police to take action against the accused.

Some of the accused were identified as Yasir, Akmal, Sheraz and Farhad.

The police registered the case and started conducting raids to arrest the accused, who were still at large.