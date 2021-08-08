Punjab has feelings of goodwill for Baloch brothers: CM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the PM for Reconciliation and Harmony with Balochistan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM's office here on Saturday.

Matters regarding the current political situation and mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. The chief minister said that Punjab and Balochistan were closely bonded to each other and the people of Punjab have feelings of goodwill and love for their Balochi brothers.

Usman Buzdar termed the restoration of Mir Chakar Azam Rind's Tomb at Satgra Okara as a gesture of goodwill for the Baloch brothers. He said that the Punjab government is committed to providing modern and state-of-the-art facilities for the tourists at Mir Chakar Azam Rind's Tomb.

He said the Punjab government has allocated substantial funds for the construction of a hospital in Turbat, adding that more health facilities would be provided to the people of Balochistan. He said that an ambulance and a school bus was a gift of the Punjab government for the people of Balochistan.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab will take Balochistan ahead in the journey of progress and development. He said that Pakistan can only make progress if all units will move forward jointly on the road to progress.

The Punjab government has always provided all possible assistance to its Balochi brothers and will continue to do so in the future as well. He termed the appointment of Shahzain Bugti from Balochistan as Special Assistant to the PM a good omen.

Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti welcomed Punjab’s spirit of benevolence. He lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the development of Punjab and said that people from Balochistan appreciated the cooperation and support extended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the progress and development of Balochistan.