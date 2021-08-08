Exemplary law, order situation to be ensured during Muharram: Punjab minister

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Saturday said that exemplary law and order situation would be maintained during Muharram.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Muharram arrangements and talking to media here, he said that the Punjab government had issued orders for keeping security red alert in Muharram. He said that the people from all walks of life were on one platform regarding peace in the city. Dr Akhtar Malik said that the chief minister had deputed him as a focal person regarding Muharram for Multan district.

All the parliamentarians would also remain present in their respective constituencies during these days. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that all the construction work on Muharram procession routes was being completed.

Mepco, SNGPL, Wasa, MWMC and all other departments were fully alert, he said and added that the District Peace Committee members were also in contact with the district administration.

City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth said that 485 mourning processions and 1,533 Majalis would be held across the district. He said that the security of all worship places, including sensitive sites, would be kept red alert. MPAs Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Wasif Mazhar Raan, Mian Tariq, Sabeen Gul and District Peace Committee members were also present.