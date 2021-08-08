Sindh Police to probe involvement of its officials in high-profile cases

KARACHI: The Internal Accountability Bureau (IAB) of the Sindh Police has been assigned a task to investigate the alleged involvement of police officials in four high-profile cases of drugs smuggling, stealing and selling of case property, and gold jewellery.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Mahar assigned Additional Inspector General Farhat Junejo, head of the â€˜Internal Accountability Bureauâ€™ of Sindh Police, with the investigation and supervision of the aforementioned four cases along with his entire team.

Deputy Inspector General Noman Siddiqi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qamar Raza Jiskani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sohail Aziz Talpur and Inspector Siraj Lashari are the members of the said team tasked to investigate the four high-profile cases.

Sources in the Sindh Police informed The News that the senior police officers suspected the involvement of some police officers in the department in the said matters, including smuggling of Iranian oil, drugs, maava, the tobacco-mixed mild drug, Indian gutka, liquor and other items. The sources confirmed that at least one SSP and one DIG of the Sindh Police are under secret departmental inquiries. The four high-profile cases were determined after the four incidents took place in July this year as in the first incident some police officials of the Dadu Police were allegedly found involved in stealing and selling millions of rupees Indian gutka and betel nuts.

Moreover, in the same month on July 17, a team of Gulistan-e-Johar police arrested six policemen of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) during a raid at the SIU office and recovered 65-tola stolen gold and cash from their possession.

On July 18, six policemen, which included constable Mohammad Yaqub, Ghulam Abbas, Aijaz Ali, Rahib Hussain, Ahmed Nawaz and Abdul Hameed, all from the Jamshoro Police associated with district-based Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) were arrested in a joint operation by the Sindh Rangers and Boat-basin Police in Clifton, Karachi and 76 kilograms of drugs (charas) was found in the police mobile van.

The arrested policemen narrated during the initial interrogation that they belonged to the CIA police Jamshoro and were sent to Karachi by their officers to hand over drugs to someone in the Shireen Jinnah Colony, a locality in Clifton, Karachi.A case was registered against them.

In another incident, a police party of Jamshoro Police recovered 37 kg Charas from the house of Aijaz Solangi, the policeman also associated with the CIA, Jamshoro.