Crowd catches robber after three wounded in mugging bid in Manghopir

Three people were shot and wounded on Saturday for offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Manghopir area of Karachi. Meanwhile, a crowd managed to catch one of the suspected muggers and handed him over to police.

According to police, the incident took place when four suspects on motorcycles were mugging people near the Northern Bypass in Manghopir and opened fire on them when they offered resistance.

As a result of the firing, three people, including 25-year-old Wazir, son of Ali, 40-year-old Azeem, son of Mehmood Khan, and 42-year-old Nawaz, son of Haji Buksh, were wounded.

A crowd, however, gathered at the scene and managed to catch one of the suspects. They severely beat him up and later handed him over to police.

The other robbers managed to flee the scene. Police claimed to have seized a pistol and impounded two motorcycles.

The injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.