For recommending Nawaz treatment abroad: Imran must seek resignations of Faisal Sultan, Dr Yasmin, says Tarar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar Friday said the government health experts Dr Faisal Sultan and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had recommended sending Nawaz abroad for treatment, and if they had lied, Prime Minister Imran Khan should ask them to resign from their posts.

Flanked by MPA Azma Bokhari, he said after getting his advisors resignations, PM Imran should seek apology from the nation for sending Nawaz Sharif abroad.

He said the court had set modalities after which the government allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad. He said Nawaz Sharif's stay abroad was purely in accordance with the law.

He said his case would heard by a tribunal in the UK and he also had the right to appeal.

Azma Bokhari said while the former PM was imprisoned at Kot Lakhpat Jail, his doctor was not allowed to see him. She said Dr Adnan was allowed to meet Nawaz after the court issued orders. She said panels of government doctors provided Nawaz Sharif with medical treatment and they admitted that his health condition was not well.