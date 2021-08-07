CPEC’s M-14 enters its final phase of completion

ISLAMABAD: :The Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M-14), a project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has entered its final phase of completion, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Friday.

M-14 is a 293 km long mega project under the Western Alignment of CPEC, connecting the southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province with the rest of the country that will lead to social and economic prosperity in the area.

In addition to connectivity, M-14 will play a major role in boosting agricultural development in southern KP, which has remained underdeveloped for a long time.

“The Motorway will help bring an agricultural revolution in the southern parts of KP. Farmers will get access to the main market of the country,” said Shafiullah Khan, a farmer from the Gandi area of Lakki Marwat..