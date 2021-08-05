Chohan bashes Tareen for using him, quits group

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Nazir Chohan on Wednesday quit the Jehangir Tareen group, saying he was manipulated.

Nazir Chohan, who remained in the FIA custody for nearly a week after levelling allegations against PM’s Adviser Shahzad Akbar regarding his religious beliefs, visited Punjab Prison Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday to express gratitude to him for his support after getting released. Talking to media on the occasion, Nazir Chohan came hard on Jehangir Tareen and stated he was used by him (JKT) for attaining certain objectives and did not even bother to inquire after him during his illness.

He said he was no more part of the group headed by Jehangir Tareen and added only Imran Khan was his leader. He said while he was critical Tareen neither contacted him nor his family. He also sought an apology from Shahzad Akbar and also stated he would soon meet personally. The News contacted Jehangir Khan Tareen but he refused to comment on Chohan’s statement.

On the other hand, senior politicians like MNA Raja Riaz, former provincial minister Aslam Bharwana and sitting provincial minister Nauman Langrial spoke in support of Tareen. MNA Raja Riaz in a statement said Chohan was a sentimental person. He said Chohan was not a novice rather he joined the group with his own free will. He said Nazir Chohan was advised by group members not to speak about religious beliefs but he did not listen. He said when his statement and claims backfired, Chohan retracted.MPA Aslam Bharwana said that that Chohan was merely misleading the people and stated that Tareen had always advised him to remain loyal to the party. He said JKT’s only purpose was to get justice. Langrial also stated that Chohan’s allegations were not based on facts.

Earlier, a sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to Chohan in a cyber crime case. The court ordered the MPA for submitting surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Rashid Phularwan heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the MPA.

During the proceedings, Advocates Haroon Ilyas and Farhan Iqbal represented Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar and recorded their statement.

They stated that Shahzad Akbar had forgiven the MPA, after he sought apology from him.

Shehzad Akbar has no objection, if the concession of post-arrest bail was given to the MPA.

At this, the court granted post-arrest bail to the MPA and ordered for submitting surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for the purpose.

Earlier,on Tuesday, the court issued notice to Shahzad Akbar for August 4 and ordered that either he should appear in person for pardoning the accused or send his representative for the purpose. Nazir Chohan through his bail petition had submitted that the complainant, Shahzad Akbar, had forgiven him.