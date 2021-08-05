AJK PM’s nomination: PM was told number 13 or 18 will prove beneficial

Prime Minister Imran Khan with AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday named Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the next prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Sources said that it was not the matter of a simple interview that was to be the deciding factor in the nomination of chosen candidate. Sources said the prime minister was "advised" that the numbers 13 and 18 will prove "beneficial" and "fortuitous" for PTI.

Along with this, he was told that if a name starting with the Urdu letter “Ain” is chosen, then not only will the AJK government complete its tenure, the PTI's position in Kashmir will be cemented.

The sources said that after learning of this, Imran Khan had Ansar Abdali flown in from LA-13 and Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi transported from LA-18, via a helicopter reserved for the prime minister's use. They were brought to Islamabad from Muzaffarabad.

The sources further said that the prime minister had a discussion about the Kashmir policy and matters pertaining to the governance of Kashmir, among other issues. After a detailed discussion with party members, he named Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the next AJK prime minister.