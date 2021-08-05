White-ball cricketers return today

LAHORE: Eleven players who were part of Pakistan’s T20I squad will reach home on Thursday (today) from West Indies.

The players are Imad Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Arshad Iqbal.

Captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will start training with the Test squad. Sarfraz Ahmed and Fahim Ashraf have already joined the Test squad as they did not play any T20 game.