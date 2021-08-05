Pervaiz, Rasheed discuss LG polls

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here. During the meeting, consultations were held regarding the local government elections.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the Local Bodies Advisory Committee included federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar. He said, “I have suggested to Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema that Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed should also be included in this committee as a member so that the steps taken regarding local bodies could be expedited.”