Mexico president says trials of predecessors still possible

Mexico City: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that his predecessors could still face prosecution despite low turnout in a referendum on whether to investigate them for alleged corruption. With more than 99 percent of ballots counted, 97.7 percent of voters supported a probe, compared with 1.5 percent who were against, the National Electoral Institute (INE) said.