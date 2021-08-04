Uzbekistan allows employers to suspend unvaccinated staff

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tashkent,: Uzbekistan has passed a law allowing employers to prevent staff from working if they are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, state media reported on Tuesday. The measure comes as Uzbekistan and other countries in the former Soviet region toughen up their vaccination campaigns with the Delta variant of the virus seen driving fresh outbreaks.