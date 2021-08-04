Obama’s birthday bash draws criticism from right

Washington: Even though Barack Obama plans to celebrate his 60th birthday adhering to all the current health guidelines, the former president has come under fire -- mainly from the Republican camp -- for throwing a large party amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant.

The celebration is to take place this weekend on the upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard, in full compliance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the main US public health agency, according to unnamed sources quoted by the American press. All the guests will need to be vaccinated and have tested negative for coronavirus, the sources said.