Cop injured by dacoits in Kasur

KASUR: Cash and valuables were taken away while a Dolphin policeman was injured by the firing of dacoits in different incidents here. Two robbers snatched cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and other valuables worth Rs 300,000 from a man. Dacoits snatched the motorbike from Ashfaq near Allabad. Jaffar Hussain, a Dolphin policeman, was going to Lahore when he saw that three dacoits were robbing the citizens of cash and valuables near Iqbalnagar. When Jaffar reached near the dacoits, they opened fire at him. As a result, he was injured seriously. He was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition. Mustafabad police have registered a case against the dacoits on the complaint of the victim’s brother Chaudhry Shamsul Haq advocate.

DCC MEETS: A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the DC Office Committee Room here on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gull, Member National Assembly Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Provincial Minister for Communications and and others attended the meeting.