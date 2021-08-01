Chinese jab and travel abroad

A major portion of Pakistan’s income is based on exports and the PTI government is encouraging and promoting the export sector simply because when exports increase job opportunities also increase.

The problem at hand is people are educated but they lack employment opportunities. There are many sectors that are based on exports. But, unfortunately, pandemic has taken a toll on them. Though many countries have allowed international travellers for business purposes, Pakistanis face a dilemma. Most Pakistanis have got jabs of Chinese vaccines like Sinopharm, Sino Vac, CanSino and Russian Sputnik but internationally only three vaccines are acceptable —- Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Those who have got jabs of Chinese or Russian vaccines can’t travel abroad. Unfortunately, there are so far no defined SOPs for those who have already got Chinese jabs and want to travel to western countries.

It is the responsibility of the government to pay attention towards this issue and devise SOPs for those who want to travel western countries for business, education and medical purposes.