Eight more succumb to Covid-19 at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Eight more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar hospital during last 24 hours.

According to the hospital officials, Muhammad Nadeem, 50, of Vehari, Hayat Khatoon, 80, of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rukhsana Bibi, 45, of Khanewal, Anwar Bibi, 60, Muhammad Iqbal, 51, Mrs Sikandar, 60, Sughra Bibi, 85 and Muhammad Khalid, 71, tested positive for coronavirus and died at the hospital during treatment. Reportedly, at the moment there are 216 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients at the hospital.

In Multan division some 21 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours out of 616 people and reports of 10, 916 people are being awaited. In Multan district thirteen people tested positive out of 363 people and reports of 7,091 people are being awaited. In Khanewal district five people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 152 people and reports of 752 people are being awaited. In Vehari district two people tested positive for coronavirus and reports of 824 people are being awaited.