Financial challenges

Charity foundations and the government have set up free food trucks in various areas of Islamabad. The government should take these food trucks to rural areas where people are dying of hunger and poverty. There are people who are committing suicide or throwing their children in the river because they can’t afford to feed them. The government should help those who are in dire financial straits.
Basma Malik
Rawalpindi