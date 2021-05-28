Corona claims five more lives

Islamabad : Another five confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,705 while 163 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the region that has taken tally to 104,872 on Thursday.

The positivity rates of COVID-19 from both ICT and Rawalpindi district has been on a significant fall for the last two to three days. The positivity rate recorded from ICT in the last 24 hours turned out to be the lowest since the beginning of the third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Thursday that there were a total of 117 patients who tested positive out of a total of 5,177 tests conducted in the federal capital in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has further dropped to 2.2 per cent, the lowest since the beginning of the third wave of COVID-19, he said.

The virus, however, claimed three more lives from ICT taking the death toll to 751 while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 80,779 after confirmation of 117 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 73217 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has got to 6,811 after the recovery of 478 patients in the last 24 hours.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district was 2.79 per cent in the last 24 hours as out of a total of 1,791 samples tested for the infection, 50 were reported positive.

Another two patients died of the illness from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 954. As many as 46 new patients belonging to the district have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 24,093 of which 2,239 patients have so far recovered from the illness.

According to Dr. Jawad, a total of 55 confirmed patients belonging to the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 765 patients suffering from COVID-19 were in the home isolation on Thursday.