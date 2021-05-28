IBA launches employability and placement statistics

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi’s graduating batch of 2020 upheld the institute’s impressive employability paradigm and kickstarted their careers on a high note.

The Career Development Centre at the IBA recently launched the employment and placement statistics report for the class of 2020. The statistics are obtained every year from the graduating batches through an online survey. A total of 601 graduates of the institute’s full-time degree programmes participated in the survey.

The survey revealed that over 80 per cent of the graduates were employed immediately after their graduation in top tier organisations on impressive salary packages, whereas five per cent chose to be self-employed and 4 per cent went on to pursue further education. With many industries available for job prospects, the in-demand Information Technology remained the top employability sector at 19 per cent followed by banking and e-commerce sectors at 12 per cent each.

Other than these three sectors, financial institutions at 6.5 per cent and advertising and media at 5 per cent were also among the top employment sectors. The survey further highlighted that the average salary of undergraduate degree holders increased by 4 per cent from 2019.