LAHORE:The South Asian region’s prime-sized female imperial eagle expired at the East Continental Falconry Pakistan on Monday.

According to Waleed Adeel, a spokesperson for the Falconry, the 15-18 month-old big bird held top scores of falconry genera, prominence, figure celebs and aesthetics to its credit. He said that the illustrious sized tarsus, far-flung wing span, outlying wing chord, excellent talon, preeminent head size, far stretching hallux claw and far pervasive were the features that distinguished the female eagle from its contemporary birds. He said the outstanding bird, named ‘Irchee’ and titled Queen of Asia, was a captive imperial, which died at the aviary of East Continental Falconry Monday morning. Waleed said that the East Continental Falconry is dedicated to retaining the rare species, the unusual bloodlines and the distinct heritage of eagles, falcons, hawks and harriers. It is one of the prime falconries of the region, dreamt up and maintained by Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi of Gujranwala, who is a multi-disciplinary researcher of postdoctoral studies in Asia.