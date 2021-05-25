Complainants get Rs41m relief

LAHORE:The Ombudsman Punjab has provided a massive relief of Rs41 million to complainants of different walks of life within just a period of six weeks. The ombudsman has provided relief in the cases pertaining to financial assistance gratuity, death grant and pending government dues.

It has been learnt that office of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has provided relief to one Nasir Ali, a resident of Chak Sheikhana district Jhang, against the payment of his land which was acquired by the Communication & Highways Department to construct a road from Sargodha to Jhang-Chiniot Road. The complainant requested in his application that his land was acquired but he was still deprived of the payment of his land.