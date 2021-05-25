MBBS results announced

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has declared the results of MBBS final professional annual examination 2020.

According to the result notification issued on Monday, a total of 5386 candidates from 40 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the final professional examinations out of which 4792 passed while 569 failed. Thus, the success rate was 89.39 per cent. It may be recalled that last year the pass percentage in the same examination was 88pc. M Sufyan of Sialkot Medical College Sialkot secured the first position with 1310/1500 marks. Maha Zainab of Nishtar Medical University Multan bagged the second position with 1293 marks while Kainat Kanwal of Khawaja M Safdar Medical College Sialkot secured third position scoring 1291 marks. The Supplementary exams will commence on July 13.