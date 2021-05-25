Donation, jobs offer for Palestine youth

LAHORE:President of ILM Trust and University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad, in a special meeting with His Excellency Ahmad Rabaie, Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, has offered to donate a sum of US$ 100,000 for the education and welfare of the Palestinian youth.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Ibrahim Murad praised the incredible resilience and sacrifices of the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli state terrorism against unarmed civilians, women and children. He condemned indiscriminate bombing on hospitals, educational institutions, and infrastructural facilities by the Israeli invading forces.

In addition to the US$ 100,000 donation for capacity building for the people of Palestine particularly the youth, Ibrahim also assured the Ambassador of Palestine that UMT welcomed students and faculty from Palestine for higher education, research, and employment. He also drew parallels between the Kashmiri struggle for freedom and the Palestinian cause. Both have been suffering from state terrorism with untold atrocities committed against them, he said. He hoped that the world opinion would force both India and Israel to end their illogical occupation of Muslim lands.