Woman found dead in mysterious conditions

LAHORE:A 28-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Sabzazar on Monday.

According to details, a passerby spotted the victim Sonia lying in an unconscious condition and informed police. A police team reached the spot on information and shifted her to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her as brought dead. Police removed the body to morgue. No apparent marks of torture were found on the body of victim who looked like a beggar.

MAN INJURED DURING ROBBERY BID: A man was shot at and injured during a robbery bid in Mangamandi on Monday.

According to details, a motorcyclist identified as Farooq Shah was going somewhere. On Kamas Road, two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted and tried to loot him. He offered resistance on which, the suspects resorted to firing. As a result, a passerby identified as Amin received bullet injuries.

KITE SELLERS DETAINED: Sanda police in a crackdown arrested at least 11 suspected kite sellers on Monday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Tahir, Danish, Safdar, Kashif, Yawar, Usman, Wasif, Waqas, Amir, Khalid and Imran. Police recovered at least 700 kites and over 100 kite strings from their custody.

illegal weapons: Baghbanpura police on Monday arrested three suspects for carrying illegal weapons.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Shahzad alias Judge, Kashif Khokhar and Tariq Maseeh. Police also recovered four automatic rifles, five magazines and bullets from their custody. They were also involved in aerial firing. A case has been registered against them. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Man drowns in Ravi : A 25-year-old man reportedly drowned in River Ravi on Monday.

The victim identified as Usman Nasir Khawaja, a resident of Al-Hamd Colony reportedly had went to River Ravi to have a bath. However, he reportedly drowned. A rescue operation was launched and after 16 hours his body has been recovered. The victim reportedly contracted a love marriage against the will of his parents. His in-laws have expressed reservations over nature of death as accident. Sanda Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy.