Corona claims another 16 lives

LAHORE:As many as 16 COVID-19 patients died and 802 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 9,784 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 334,760 in the province.

After 9,784 fatalities and recovery of a total of 301,609 patients, as many as 23,367 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

286313 patients recover from COVID-19: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that around 286313 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, while 1057 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, SHC&MED Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said that 7628 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5413 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1657 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1199 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3301 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2705 beds were vacant. However, 446 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 378 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3540 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 2259 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 684 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC&MED said the health department had arranged 788 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 339 ventilators were under use while 449 were unoccupied. Around 284 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 147 are occupied and 137 ventilators are vacant, said Nabeel Awan.

Marriage halls, shops sealed for breaching COVID SOPs: District Administration Lahore continued its drive against violators of corona SOPs and sealed several businesses including marriage halls here on Monday.

Officials said marriage halls were checked during the operations till late night. Al-Karam Marriage Hall on Infantry Road was sealed when a wedding function was being held in violation of Corona SOPs and the manager was arrested. Besides the marriage halls, 07 shops were also sealed. Action was taken on Walton Road by Assistant Commissioner Cantt.

Talha Marriage Hall in Nazimabad has been sealed for violation of corona SOPs and the manager has been arrested and an FIR has been registered. SR Motors Pvt. Ltd. was sealed after the marriage function was held. Mughal Farm House on Airport Road was sealed. Marriage functions were going on in these marriage halls in violation of corona SOPs. Officials said social distance was not taken into account. The use of masks and sanitizers was also enough. AC Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi took action on the special instructions of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz.