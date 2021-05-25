Matric, Inter exams to be held after June 20

LAHORE:Inter-provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) in its meeting held on Monday decided that Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) and Intermediate Annual Examinations 2021 across the country will be held after June 20.

The meeting chaired by Federal Minister Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and attended by provincial education ministers and administrative officers through a video link further decided that exam boards in the respective provinces would finalise the exam dates.

It was also decided to curtail annual summer vacation this year in the wake of frequent and prolonged closure of education institutions because of Covid-19 situation. The meeting also stressed the need of prioritising vaccination of exam staff by the provinces. Meanwhile, the Punjab government assured that a dedicated vaccination centre for teachers would soon be set up in the province. School Education Minister Murad Raas tweeted that a special vaccination centre for teachers would be set up in Lahore in a few days.