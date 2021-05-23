Punjab Highway Patrol’s performance reviewed

LAHORE : Additional IGP PHP Akram Naeem Bharoka chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office on Friday to review the performance of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP).

The performance on highways from 2016 to 2020 was reviewed in the meeting. During this period, the PHP arrested a total of 8978 proclaimed offenders and 1158 court absconders. A total of 9230 cases were registered against drug pushers and 7306 cases against illicit arms carriers during this period. Additional IGP PHP appreciated the welfare projects for police in Faisalabad Region and directed the remaining officers to work on projects for the welfare of the force in their regions. Additional IGP PHP while issuing high alert in view of the outbreak of corona, said that PHP personnel in all regions and districts should perform their duties more diligently while abiding by SOPs and all ROs should complete vaccination process of force as soon as possible.

He said that biometric systems would soon be installed at all the check posts to ensure the attendance of force. Additional IG PHP directed that request would be made to IG Punjab for repair and maintenance of vehicles used for operational purposes so that overall performance of the force could be improved. He said that the check posts are the second home of the force so the condition of the buildings must be improved besides planting more trees and improving the sanitation system there.

Giving instructions on accountability of the force, he said that measures would be taken under zero tolerance policy against corruption and malfeasance. He further directed the Regional Heads that negligence in duty would not be tolerated at all. Regional and District Officers should make formal visits to the check posts and ensure the attendance of personnel at the posts.