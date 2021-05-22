close
Sat May 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Staggered learning allowed in private schools

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Islamabad: The regulator has allowed privately-owned educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory to resume in-person classes up to intermediate level in a staggered manner from June 7.

According to the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, the schools and colleges will strictly follow the government's notified standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of coronavirus among staff members and students.

"It is compulsory for students and staff members to wear face masks and maintain social distancing."

The PEIRA will meet on June 3 to review coronavirus incidence.

Earlier in the week, the National Command and Control Centre, the country's COVID-19 nerve centre, allowed reopening educational institutions in districts with less than five per cent virus positivity rate. It also decided about the vaccination of teachers against coronavirus on a priority basis.

