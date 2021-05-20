Of the elite, by the elite & for the elite, Bilawal says about govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that incompetence of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been proved that now his own party members have questioned his capability to govern fairly and honestly. Bilawal Bhutto said Imran Khan’s mandate doesn’t come from the people, so he doesn’t serve them as this is a government of the elite, by the elite, and for the elite. “A person, who made false promises and claims, has clung to the corridors of power through back room deals and false promises can never be trusted, nor he can be sincere to the people of the country,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Only true representative of people would be able to rescue Pakistan from the quagmire as this government has sunk us in,” he said. He said that the legacy of Imran Khan’s government would be unfettered and unabashed corruption and incompetence.

The unprecedented massive corruption, he said, was the root cause of Pakistan’s decimated economy. Bilawal said that any nation, plagued with a corrupt ruler, would never be able to stabilise the economy. He said they are busy in minting money, while the masses have been crushed under the burden of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. “The puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan was solely responsible for the economic disaster in the country, and despite all his efforts to scapegoat his ministers and advisors, he would not be allowed to escape accountability for his actions,” he said.

Bilawal demanded the prime minister to explain where the billions of rupees the government had accumulated from levy and taxes on gas and electricity had gone. “Have the government and its myriad ministers pilfered from the national exchequer,” he questioned.

As custodian of the national exchequer, he said, the Prime Minister is responsible for the public’s wealth. “The buck stops with the puppet prime minister, and he will have to answer for every paisa.”

Bilawal said the PTI-led federal government first increased taxes to generate more revenue and then this revenue was being siphoned off by the crony capitalists and ministers from public welfare projects. He said the federal government and the prime minister have lost all credibility in the eyes of the people.

He said the international institutions that monitor corruption have fully exposed the so-called transparency and honesty of Imran Khan and his government. “To add to the farce that is this PTI led-government, Imran Khan’s own party members have questioned his capability to govern fairly and honestly,” he said.