This was the 'most irresponsible' government in the history of the country, says Khaqan Abbasi

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said on the one hand Prime Minister Imran Khan invites the opposition to negotiate on electoral reforms and, on the other hand, he does not shy away from abusing the opposition. He was talking to the media at the residence of PML-N MNA Javid Latif in Sheikhupura here on Wednesday. He claimed this was the 'most irresponsible' government in the history of the country.