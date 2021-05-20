close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 20, 2021

This was the 'most irresponsible' government in the history of the country, says Khaqan Abbasi

National

 
May 20, 2021

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said on the one hand Prime Minister Imran Khan invites the opposition to negotiate on electoral reforms and, on the other hand, he does not shy away from abusing the opposition. He was talking to the media at the residence of PML-N MNA Javid Latif in Sheikhupura here on Wednesday. He claimed this was the 'most irresponsible' government in the history of the country.

Latest News

More From Pakistan