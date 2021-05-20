Man kills sister, her friend over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his younger sister and her alleged friend after charging them with adultery in Jacobabad on Wednesday.Reports said accused Himmat Ali Mahesar shot dead his younger sister Gul Nisa and her alleged friend Muhammad Ishaq Barohi after declaring them Karo Kari in the limits of Mouladad Police Station in Jacobabad. The police shifted the bodies to the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences. After committing the crime, the accused managed to escape from the scene.