‘10 projects underway to meet water, power needs’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said building water reservoirs and completing hydropower projects were among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his comment, in tweets, on Premier Imran’s visit Wednesday to the construction site of the Mohmand Dam, the minister said Imran Khan would review the work pace of the project that was started in September 2019 and scheduled to be completed in November 2025.