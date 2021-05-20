close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

‘10 projects underway to meet water, power needs’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said building water reservoirs and completing hydropower projects were among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In his comment, in tweets, on Premier Imran’s visit Wednesday to the construction site of the Mohmand Dam, the minister said Imran Khan would review the work pace of the project that was started in September 2019 and scheduled to be completed in November 2025.

Latest News

More From Pakistan