FWO mobilises machinery to start work on Margalla Highway

Islamabad: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has mobilised its machinery to kick off development work on the Margalla Highway.

According to CDA sources, the FWO has established its camp while mobilising heavy machinery to start work on the 10 kilometres long first package of the Margalla Highway from Sector D-12 to Sangjani on the GT Road.

The earthwork on this part of the mega project had already been carried out. However, the remaining work was pending for the last nine years. With the approval of the federal government, the CDA management awarded the contract of the mega Project of Margala Highway to the FWO.

The CDA sources said work on the first package of 10 kilometres which also includes some culverts and a railway bridge would be completed in six months. Prime Minister Imran Khan attended a ceremony last month to resume development work on the stalled project.