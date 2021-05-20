Hazara Culture Day celebrated online

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday celebrated Hazara Culture Day through online Zoom meeting.

PNCA Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed in her opening remarks said that today we are celebrating Hazara Culture day. She said the main objective of the day is to discuss the unique culture and language of the community.

Dr. Fouzia said that the day was also aimed to promote the indigenous culture of the Hazara community. Prominent Hazara cultural personalities from across the country and abroad presented their copies on the Hazara culture in the online ceremony.

They highly praised PNCA for organising special cultural day to acknowledge the rich culture of Hazara community. In his presentation, Ishaq Muhammadi from USA highlighted the cultural and historical aspects of Hazara community.

He said Hazara Culture Day is very important for them. He said that they were feeling proud by celebrating Hazara culture day. Hazara language folk music was played in the online ceremony. The event was organised online due to COVID-19 pandemic.