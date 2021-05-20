Zoo to be set up at Hiran Minar

LAHORE: Secretary Tourism & Archaeology Department Ehsan Bhutta chaired a meeting here on Wednesday which reviewed to keep deer in the historical Hiran Minar of Mughal period.

DG Wildlife Sanaullah Khan, Additional Secretary Tourism, Director Archaeology Maqsood Malik and other officers took part in the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that a team under the supervision of DG Wildlife will review the establishment of a small zoo in the Hiran Minar. Secretary Tourism said deer will be brought up in the zoo to attract the tourists. Briefing the meeting on facilities being provided to different tourist destinations, Project Director PTAC informed the meeting that the construction work on three new roads including Rohtas By-Pass Jhelum and Chanan Peer Bahawalpur will start in July. Ehsan Bhutta directed the director archaeology to keep in touch with the commissioner Multan for the establishment of museum in Multan. He expressed satisfaction over speedy work on Ali Murad Shah Tomb, Surru Ka Bangla and Art Gallery in Harappa.