Six more coronavirus patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Six more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital Multan during the last 24 hours. Muhammad Hussain, 48, of Faisalabad, Mukhtar Begum, 47, Perveen Bibi, 60, Shazia Bibi, 35, all of Multan, Eid Muhammad, 69, of Dera Ismael Khan and Arif, 68, of Muzaffargarh had tested positive for coronavirus and died at the hospital during treatment.

Reportedly, at the moment 255 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients are getting treatment at Nishtar Hospital. In Multan division 99 people had tested positive for coronavirus out of 830 people during the same period. In Multan district 75 people had tested positive for the virus out of 195 citizens. In Khanewal district seven people had tested positive for the virus out of 122 people. In Lodhran district four people had tested positive for COVID-19 out of 216 citizens. In Vehari district, 13 people had tested positive for the virus out of 297 people. With the arrival of new coronavirus patients from Balochistan and KP, the hospital administration is facing a cute shortage of beds and ventilators as only 26 beds are available at the Nishtar Hospital for coronavirus patients and 21 ventilators were vacant to meet emergency conditions.

According to statistics, 190 beds were allocated for coronavirus patients and 83 beds are occupied at the Nishtar hospital. Similarly, 97 ventilators were allocated for coronavirus emergency conditions at the hospital but 76 are occupied by coronavirus patients, leaving 21 vacant ones. So far 185,704 senior citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

In Multan district some 19, 6685 senior citizens had been registered for vaccination. In Khanewal district, 53,590 senior citizens had been registered and 44,387 were administered coronavirus vaccine doses. In Lodharn district, 29,922 senior citizens had been administered coronavirus vaccine. In Vehari district some 48,483 senior citizens had been vaccinated against coronavirus.