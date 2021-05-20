Dozen of scams haunt Imran’s govt, says PPP

KARACHI: The Sindh Law and Environment Adviser, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has alleged that over a dozen scandals have surfaced during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, despite their claim that Imran Khan’s rule is corruption-free.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Sindh Assembly building on Wednesday, the Sindh law adviser said that scams related to sugar, wheat flour and medicines’ prices, BRT Peshawar project, billion tree scandal were some of the key scandals.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader said the retail price of sugar crossed Rs100 after the PM took cognizance of the scam. Barrister Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for Sindh government, referred to the rise in prices of medicines and said the federal minister, who was asked to resign after the medicines’ scam, was elevated as secretary general of the ruling party. Wahab charged that an NRO was given to PM's sister, Aleema Khan.

The adviser said the volume of circular debt had increased from Rs1,100 billion to Rs2,500 billion during the PTI’s rule. He said PIA, being an important state institution, was also ruined. Barrister Wahab said the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project was the newest addition to the list of scandals that surfaced during Imran Khan’s rule and alleged that the cronies of PM embezzled money to the tune of billions of rupees.

Sindh Law and Environment Adviser said the time has come that President Dr Arif Alvi should advise the PM to prove his majority in the parliament. It is important to find out after a group of 48 legislators pledged their support for PTI’s Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar didn’t have the backing of the majority members of the provincial assembly due to the emergence of the lobby of lawmakers supporting Jahangir Tareen. He predicted that cases against Jahangir Tareen would be withdrawn by the government during the passage of budget by the parliament.