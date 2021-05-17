Two drown while crossing Chenab

MUZAFFARGARH: Two youngsters drowned while crossing Chenab River near Bosan Wali Jhoke on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, the control room received a call that two youngsters drowned into deep water while crossing the river. Upon receiving the information, Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the scene and started the search operation. The Rescue-1122 teams fished out the bodies of both youngsters from the river.

Five family members injured: Five members of a family sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw.

A rickshaw collided with a motorcycle on Khairpur road in which five persons sustained injuries. The Rescue-1122 shifted the injured family members to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur after providing the first aid. The injured were identified as M Ijaz, Shabana Bibi, sons Usman, Subhan and daughter Maheen.