Relief package for affected tobacco growers demanded

TAKHTBHAI: Kissan Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Rizwanullah Khan on Sunday urged the government to announce a relief for the tobacco growers and fruit orchard owners as the recent heavy rain and hailstorm had wreaked havoc with the standing crops in the province.

Talking to media persons here, he said that heavy rain and hailstorm had destroyed fruit orchards, vegetables and tobacco and other crops in Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Buner and elsewhere in the province.

He said that the government should immediately launch a survey to assess the damage caused by the rain and wind and hailstorm and also announce a relief package for the growers.

The farmers’ leader said that all the crops, vegetables and fruit orchards were ready for harvesting after incurring heavy expenses on the growers in their preparation but the storm damaged and destroyed them in a blink of an eye. Rizwanullah also urged the elected public representatives of the respective affected districts to raise voice for the rights for the growers and compensate them for their losses.