VEHARI: The district police have made strict security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident on Eidul Fitr.

District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz said that 469 Eid congregations would be held at mosques and open places in the district. More than 1,500 police officers would perform Eid security duties, he added. He said that police pickets would be erected at all entry and exit points of the district. He further said that teams of Elite Force and Quick Response Force (QRF) had also been deputed for patrolling in all sensitive areas of the district whereas police officials had also been directed to improve security around graveyards and other public places.