Pakistani mountaineer scales Mount Everest

Islamabad: Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan has achieved yet another milestone by scaling Mount Everest (8848 meters), the tallest peak in the world.

The expedition was sponsored by the Serena Hotels under its Adventure Diplomacy. According to a spokesman for Serena Hotels, Sirbaz is on Mission 14, a quest to become the first Pakistani mountaineer to scale all 14 peaks over 8000 meters around the world.

Sirbaz uses no supplemental oxygen in his expeditions, which is a further testament to his grit and talent. "We are proud to announce that Pride of Pakistan Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan has raised the green flag on Mt Everest.

It is a moment of immense pride and triumph for Pakistan and for Serena Hotels’ Adventure Diplomacy, which has sponsored Sirbaz through these remarkable expeditions." It said that was the seventh over 8000 meters peak Sirbaz Khan had summited and his second in the last 26 days with the other being Mt Annapurna also in Nepal. It prayed for the safe return of the mountaineer to the base camp.