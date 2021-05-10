Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque condemned

LAHORE:Religious leaders continued their criticism of Israeli army attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque during Taraveeh prayers, wounding 200 people, including women and children.

Tanzeem-e-Islami Ameer Shujauddin Shaikh termed the Israeli army attack the worst kind of state terrorism and violation of religious freedom. He said the latest brazen attack of Israeli army violating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and wounding 200 Taraveeh-offering Muslims was the most appalling cruelty on a long list of oppression against Palestinians ever since Israel was declared on occupied Palestinian lands. He said Israel laid bare its plan to go to any length to carry out the genocide of Palestinian Muslims. He said the silence of the Muslim states and their preparations to ‘improve relations’ with Israel were extremely regrettable. He demanded all Muslim states to unanimously and completely boycott Israel in order to force it into isolation.

Sunni Tehrik central leader Shadab Raza Naqshbandi lamented that the whole world and the European nations which championed the cause of human rights and freedom were acting as mere spectators over the systematic genocide of Palestinian Muslims.

He demanded the Muslim rulers take practical measures against Israel. He demanded the UN and OIC play an immediate role in protecting the rights of Palestinians if these institutions wanted Muslim people to continue placing their trust in them.

He demanded the Muslim regimes represent the sentiments and desires of Muslim people. Jamaat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Rupari, Naib Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman Burney and others warned that if Muslim rulers failed to take action against the Israeli army opening fire on Muslims offering Taraveeh at Baitul Maqdis, it would be considered as taking sides with the oppressors. They lamented the Muslim regimes were ready to befriend Israel to please Washington against the strong desires of their own people.