Eid gifts distributed among IPH staff

LAHORE : Dean Institute of Public Health (IPH), Prof Dr Zarfiahan Tahir distributed cash awards and uniforms as Eid gifts among the staff of the institute.

A ceremony, with maintaining social distancing and all other corona SOPs, was held in the institute for "Eidi" distribution. Dean, IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan distributed cash awards of Rs 9900 to the each employee from scale 1 to 16 while Rs 12600 were given to the each employee from grade 17 to 20. Uniforms were also distributed to the employees of grade IV.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr Zarfiahan Tahir said that encouragement of the staff motivates them to discharge their duties with more dedication and hard-working. She advised the staff that they should strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs and restrict their outdoor activities during Eid Holy days and avoid hugging and hand shaking to protect themselves as well as aged parents and relatives from the exposure to the fetal virus.

Dr Zarfishan further said that creating awareness is also our duty and COVID can only be controlled when all the citizens will strictly follow the corona SOPs religiously.