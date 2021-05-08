Aussie star Hewitt delays Tennis Hall of Fame entry to 2022

NEW YORK: Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt of Australia said Thursday his induction to the International Tennis Hall of Fame will be delayed until 2022 due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In a video posted on the Hall’s website, the two-time Grand Slam singles champion said he plans to attend next year’s ceremony in July during the ATP Hall of Fame Championship at Newport, Rhode Island.

“Unfortunately, due to the circumstances around Covid this year, my family and I won’t be able to make it over to Newport to celebrate this July,” Hewitt said in the video.