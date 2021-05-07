Actress Sumbal Shahid dies of corona

LAHORE: Actress Sumbal Shahid, sister of veteran actress Bushra Ansari, died of COVID-19 at a local hospital here on Thursday.Bushra Ansari said Sumbal had tested positive one month ago and was undergoing treatment at a Lahore hospital. She was placed on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated some days ago. Sumbal Shahid was known for her roles in many dramas like Malika-e-Aliya, Ishqaaway and Takay Ki Ayegi Baraat.