Actress Sumbal Shahid dies of corona

LAHORE: Actress Sumbal Shahid, sister of veteran actress Bushra Ansari, died of COVID-19 at a local hospital here on Thursday.Bushra Ansari said Sumbal had tested positive one month ago and was undergoing treatment at a Lahore hospital. She was placed on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated some days ago. Sumbal Shahid was known for her roles in many dramas like Malika-e-Aliya, Ishqaaway and Takay Ki Ayegi Baraat.