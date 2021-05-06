‘Speaker cancels PAC meeting to allow NAB chief evade appearance’

ISLAMABAD: The Convener of Sub-committee of the PAC Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday complained to the Public Accounts Committee against Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for not attending the meeting of the sub-committee and said the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar cancelled the meeting of the sub-committee without informing him.

The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee was presided by Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain in which the audit Paras related to Ministry of Industries for 2019-20 were examined.

On the complaint of Noor Alam, the PAC decided to hold its in-camera meeting to discuss the attitude of Chairman NAB and NA Speaker and discuss the rules of games.

During the meeting, PTI MNA and member of PAC Noor Alam Khan, said “investigations should be made as to who asked speaker NA to postpone the meeting of the sub-committee of the PAC,” he said. He said some institutions did not want to come before the PAC. “Why the Chairman NAB does not give importance to the Parliamentary Committee Public Accounts Committee,” he asked.