SHO suspended for violence

LAHORE:The DIG Operations Lahore has suspended Nishtar Colony SHO Inspector Muhammad Haseeb on charge of committing violence against a man.

In the inquiry report of SP Model Town, Nishtar Colony SHO Haseeb was found guilty of violence. The DIG Operations met with the victim in his office and expressed sympathy with him. He also compensated the financial loss of him.

killed: A man was killed in the Shad Bagh area on Tuesday following a minor issue. The victim identified as Suleman forbade one Azhar alias Jugnoo from making immoral jokes which enraged him and he grabbed a rod and started beating him up. As a result, Suleman got serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Man dies: A man died after falling from the third floor of a building in Garden Town on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Allah Bakhsh of Jhang. It was yet to be establishedwhether the man had committed suicide or he was thrown from the building. Body was shifted to morgue.

suicide: A 30-year old woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Shahdara area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Kiran Shahzadi had ended her life over unknown issues. Police shifted the body to morgue.

boy recovered: Nishtar Colony investigation police arrested a man and recovered a four-year old boy from his possession. The child Suhaib was abducted by his close relative Sjawal on the pretext of giving him sweets. The boy’s father had registered an abduction case at Nishtar Colony police station.

38,570 litre tainted milk discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams discarded 38,570 litre tainted milk and seized 137 litre skimmed milk and 120 litre oil in various operations conducted across the province on Tuesday. The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General PFA. He said dairy safety teams inspected 2,232 milk carrier vehicles, 238 milk collection centres and a shop. He said the milk in 175 vehicles, two milk shops and two collection centres failed the quality test and it was discarded. PFA DG Rafaqat Ali said that in a village of Layya, adulteration of detergents in milk was witnessed during a raid on a milk collection centre.