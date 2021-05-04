255,219 vaccinated against Covid-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi: As many as 390 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the virus has claimed another nine lives from the region, all from Rawalpindi district that has taken death toll from the region to 1,589.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 98,490 while the number of active cases from the region has been recorded as 13,438. To date, a total of 83,463 patients from the twin cities have recovered from the illness.

It is important to mention here that well over 255,000 individuals including healthcare workers from ICT and Rawalpindi district have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till Sunday. In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Monday that to date, as many as 116,562 persons belonging to the district have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 of which 99,765 are individuals from general public and 16,797 are health workers.

He said that after nine COVID-19 deaths reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 898 while another 73 patients were positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 22,281 of which 19,982 patients have recovered.

According to Dr. Jawad, as many as 92 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1309 patients were in home isolation on Monday.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, as many as 138,657 persons belonging to the federal capital have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till Sunday. It is important that the number includes individuals from general public and healthcare workers. Actually, a total of 138657 doses of vaccine have been administered till May 2, said the DHO.

According to DHO office, the virus has not claimed any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though as many as 691 patients belonging to the federal capital have already died of the illness. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 76,209 after confirmation of 317 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 63,481 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 12,037 on Monday.