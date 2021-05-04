Govt bans collective Aitkaf

LAHORE: For the first time in country’s history, there is no collective Aitkaf worship in the mosques this year as Punjab Auqaf Department has banned this worship to enforce coronavirus SOPs in line with the guidelines issued by NCOC in the wake of third wave of COVID-19 hitting Pakistan.

Frustrations prevailed among tens of thousands of believers who regularly observe Aitkaf after the city mosques rejected all the applicants desiring to observe Aitkaf and closed down the gates with the banners notifying the government ban.

Local police personnel visited the mosques to monitor the ban and warn the mosque committees of lawful action in case of violations. However, as a late development Monday, the government allowed that mosques could only allow two healthy persons to observe Aitkaf so as to let the believers perform this worship in symbolic manner.